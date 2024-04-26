WATCH: Natalia Diachkova shows off her power in preparation for world title challenge against Smilla Sundell

ONE Championship is set to return to the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on May 3 with rising star Natalia Diachkova challenging Smilla Sundell for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship in the ONE Fight Night 22 main event.

'Karelian Lynx' has had quite the run thus far under the world's largest martial arts promotion, finishing three of her four opponents during her four-fight run under ONE Friday Fights.

Now with a $100,000 contract under her belt, Diachkova is pulling out all the stops in preparation for the biggest fight of her career.

In a video posted by ONE Championship on their Instagram, Diachkova shared some progress in her training camp, which includes her pulling off some thunderous head kicks and lightning-quick punching combinations.

Defeating 'The Hurricane' will be no easy task for the Team Mehdi Zatout fighter as Sundell brings with her an awesome reach advantage that has seen her post an undefeated record through four bouts.

In Sundell's most recent bout, she battered ONE atomweight Muay Thai world titlist Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to the tune of a third-round TKO victory to successfully defend her world championship for the first time.

Natalia Diachkova has a simple game plan prepped for Smilla Sundell

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of the biggest fight of her career, Diachkova shared how she plans to attack Sundell come ONE Fight Night 22:

"This is how the fight will go: I will follow the plan. I will remain focused and cold-blooded."

Diachkova's biggest advantage entering the world title tilt will be her relentless pressure and high motor, which needs to come into play early in the contest to get into Sundell's space and overwhelm her with power shots while negating her reach.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.