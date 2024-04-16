WATCH: Natalia Diachkova's flawless run to book a shot at the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title 

Natalia Diachkova participates in the biggest fight of her career at ONE Fight Night 22. It has been an opportunity that has been in the making ever since she debuted in the world's largest martial arts organization.

'Karelian Lynx', who fights out of Team Mehdi Zatout, took every passing chance with open arms. In fact, the 29-year-old has never looked back since that memorable night in April of last year.

The Russian superstar barely broke a sweat against Dokmaipa Fairtex inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium during her promotional bow at ONE Friday Fights 13.

Natalia Diachkova shifted into attack as soon as they touched gloves, keeping up that intensity until she flattened the Thai superstar with three back-to-back straight right-left hook combinations to secure her first win in ONE in just 101 seconds.

Two months later, the Russian striking queen graced the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' with another beautiful display of aggression and precision against Lena Nocker on the 19th edition of ONE Friday Fights.

She secured her second straight first-round finish after dropping the Italian thrice with her inch-perfect one-two combination to ensure a walk-off win just two seconds shy of the two-minute mark.

By then, all eyes were on her to continue wreaking havoc against anyone who stood across her inside the hallowed ring of the iconic venue.

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, she only managed to secure a unanimous decision win against Hannah Brady in her third promotional appearance at ONE Friday Fights 32, missing out on a possible chance to secure a six-figure contract to feature on the promotion's main roster.

That all changed when she stepped inside the ring in March this year.

Natalia Diachkova moved to 4-0 on the global stage when she connected with a massive right hook that instantly crumbled Curacao-Dutch striker Chellina Chirino.

With the emphatic win, the Team Mehdi Zatout star improved her slate to 30-4 and secured a US$100,000 contract to compete on ONE's biggest stage.

Fans can expect another majestic striking display from Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

Based on her impressive run at 'The Home of Martial Arts', Natalia Diachkova should bring her usual artillery into her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title matchup against divisional queen Smilla Sundell.

The Thailand-based Russian's willingness to participate in a fight has helped her rise to the top, and she will let her striking weapons do all the talking once more against 'The Hurricane' when they meet inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on May 3.

However, she will have it all to do against a teenage superstar who packs just as much firepower at the tip of her feet and fists.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 22 card live and for free in U.S. primetime.

