Smilla Sundell expects "a tough test" vs. Natalia Diachkova in ONE Fight Night 22 headliner

Smilla Sundell is excited to return on May 3 in a fight that she believes will be another tough test for her under the ONE Championship banner.

The ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion certainly hasn't had it easy during her run with the promotion, but her performances have made it look like that at times.

She has recorded wins over some of the top contenders in her division, the likes of Jackie Buntan who pose a serious challenge to anyone in the world.

Having faced off with atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues last time out, a new contender now awaits her at Lumpinee Stadium.

Russia's Natalia Diachkova has put together an incredibly impressive win streak on the ONE Friday Fights series, where she has racked up four consecutive wins with three coming via finish.

Sundell told the South China Morning Post that she is expecting a stern test from Diachkova when they meet for the first time:

"I think all my fights are tough. So yeah, a tough test it is going to be against Natalia Diachkova."

Watch the full interview below:

Smilla Sundell is proud to be a defending champion

Facing the toughest challenges that are out there is exactly what keeps Smilla Sundell motivated to constantly improve.

The champ is always focused on herself and being the best possible version of a champion that she can be by always looking to improve upon her latest performance.

Sundell is not the kind of titleholder that is going to underestimate an opponent and she certainly isn't making that mistake with Diachkova. She wants the best possible version of her opponent in order to bring the best version of herself out in the process.

We will find out on fight night whether Diachkova will be able to pose a serious threat to the incredible winning streak and title reign of the 19-year-old phenom.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

