“Gonna be amazing” - Fans hyped for Smilla Sundell’s expected world title firefight against Natalia Diachkova

ONE Championship fans are hyped for Smilla Sundell's next world title defense on May 3.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Fight Night 22 will feature a can't-miss clash between the reigning ONE strawweight muay Thai world champion and a budding Russian prospect yet to suffer a loss inside the Circle, Natalia Diachkova.

Before they headline the promotion's next Amazon Prime Video offering, both women went face-to-face at ONE Fight Night 21.

Fans shared their excitement over the highly anticipated strawweight encounter, lighting up the comments section on Instagram.

"Gonna be amazing."

"Two terrifying and amazon women right there."

"I'm looking forward to the game. I'll watch live broadcasts in Japan and cheer for you."

"For two girls who will be trying hard to destroy each other in four weeks' time, they look like they're getting along quite well."

Natalia Diachkova primed to score the biggest win of her combat sports career

Interestingly, both women go into their Fight Night showdown with identical 4-0 records in ONE Championship.

For Diachkova, all of her victories have come during appearances on the promotion's ONE Friday Fights series in Thailand. There, she scored three first-round knockouts against Dokmaipa Fairtex, Lena Nocker, and Chellina Chirino. She also added a unanimous decision win over UK standout Hannah Brady to her resume.

As for Sundell, 'The Hurricane' has met and defeated a who's who of top-tier talent in ONE Championship, none bigger than her third-round KO of ONE atomweight Muay Thai champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14 last year. She also holds victories over Aussie standout Diandra Martin, Boxing Works star Jackie Buntan, and Serbian kickboxer Milana Bjelogrlic.

Who comes out on top when two of the strawweight division's most explosive strikers meet on martial arts' biggest global stage?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.

