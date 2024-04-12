WATCH: Knockout machine Natalia Diachkova is pure power in her world title match preparation for Smilla Sundell

After starting her ONE Championship run with a perfect 4-0 record, Russian standout Natalia Diachkova will look to score the biggest win of her career at ONE Fight Night 22.

Making her promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 13 last April, the 'Karelian Lynx' landed back-to-back first-round knockouts against Dokmaipa Fairtex and Lena Nocker. She followed that up with a third-straight win against Hannah Brady before yet another KO in the opening round of her ONE Friday Fights 55 scrap with Chellina Chirino.

Proving herself as one of ONE Championship's most formidable females, Diachkova will look to do what no woman before her has done inside the Circle and hand teen phenom Smilla Sundell her first loss when she challenges for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

"Eyes on the prize. Can Natalia Diachkova become the new ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion when she challenges Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video?"

Overall, the 25-year-old Russian is 30-4 in her combat sports career. Along the way, she captured titles under the IFMA, WMC, and WPMF banners. On Friday, May 3rd, she'll try to add 26 pounds of ONE gold to her mantle.

Smilla Sundell looks to keep her 'O' and her title intact against a motivated Natalia Diachkova

Of course, netting a win over Smilla Sundell has proven to be much easier said than done. Sundell, like Diachkova, is a perfect 4-0 in ONE. However, Sundell's strength of schedule has been far greater — with all due respect.

'The Hurricane' has earned victories over some of the biggest strikes in the art of eight limbs, including Aussie standout Diandra Martin, Boxing Works star Jackie Buntan, and reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Sundell also added a victory over Milana Bjelogrlic in her promotional kickboxing debut.

Who leaves the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with ONE gold and their 'O' intact?

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.

Poll : Who leaves ONE Fight Night 22 with the strawweight Muay Thai world championship? Smilla Sundell Natalia Diachkova 0 votes View Discussion