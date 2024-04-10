“I’m gonna try to take the belt” – Natalia Diachkova expects to come out on top vs. Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 22

Russian strawweight Muay Thai fighter Natalia Diachkova seeks to take her impressive ONE Championship campaign so far to another level by seizing the division's world title in her scheduled fight next month.

The 'Karelian Lynx' will challenge for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai belt against reigning champion Smilla Sundell in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Diachkova shared that she has been waiting for the opportunity to compete for the world title and that now that it is here, she will go hard for it.

She told ONE commentor Mitch Chilson in an in-ring intereview at ONE Fight Night 21 last weekend:

"I'm gonna try to take a belt, but at the same time, I didn't take any pictures with the belt because I want to get my own and take pictures with my own belt. So let's see."

Natalia Diachkova made her promotional debut in April last year as part of ONE's weekly Friday Fights series. She has won all of her four fights to date, the most recent over Chellina Chirino of Curacao by knockout in the opening round last month.

Meanwhile, Sundell will be defending her world title for the second time at ONE Fight Night 22. She stayed as world champion after defeating atomweight queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in their all-champion title clash in September by TKO in the third round.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in U.S. primetime free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Smilla Sundell excited to take on challenger Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell is excited to take on Russian Natalia Diachkova in their scheduled title clash on May 3 at ONE Fight Night 22 in Bangkok, Thailand.

19-year-old Sundell will be defending the world title she won in April 2022 for the second time in her main event debut at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, which she said was made all the more exciting as she is going up against an opponent like Diachkova.

In the same in-ring interview that the 'Karelian Lynx' had last weekend, 'The Hurricane' said:

"[I'm] very excited to defend my belt here at Lumpinee next month. It's my first time being the main event, and I want to make it rain gold on me."

Sundell became world champion by defeating Filipino-American fighter Jackie Bundan by unanimous decision for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Out to end her reign is Natalia Diachkova, 29, winner her first four fights in ONE Championship and looking to continue her ascent.

