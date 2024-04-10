"I'm gonna do my best" - Natalia Diachkova aims to dish out career-best display in world title tilt vs. Smilla Sundell

At ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3, Natalia Diachkova will step into the biggest fight of her career to date.

The Russian competitor has made a great impression during her time in ONE Championship, where she has racked up a four-fight winning streak.

Debuting with the promotion in April of last year, she has since racked up consecutive wins on the Friday Fights series to earn a six-figure contract with the promotion.

In that time, just one opponent has made it to the final bell, with all three of her other wins coming inside the first round.

However, Diachkova faces another level entirely when she attempts to dethrone the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Smilla Sundell.

The challenger previewed the fight during an in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson this past week, where she said that her mentality for this fight is the same as always:

"Well, first it's nothing special, I'm just doing my job. God bless us. But at the same time, I really respect my opponent. I'm gonna do my best, we're gonna do the best show, we're gonna have the best fight."

Natalia Diachkova will try to shock the world on May 3

Natalia Diachkova has looked very impressive in each outing under the ONE Championship banner.

Facing a champion like Smilla Sundell, however, is a whole new level and that is the test that awaits the challenger.

The champ is also undefeated in four fights with the promotion, but those wins have come against the likes of Jackie Buntan and the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Natalia Diachkova will need to raise her game in order to defeat a super talent like Sundell, but one thing is for sure, she will not back down from a challenge or a fight.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

