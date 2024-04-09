"I want to make it rain gold" - Smilla Sundell excited to duel formidable challenger Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

Swedish teenage sensation 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell is back.

The reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion was invited as a guest at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last weekend.

The 19-year-old superstar stepped into the ring during a short commercial break to be interviewed.

She told veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst and former athlete Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring about her next fight.

'The Hurricane' said:

"Very excited to defend my belt here at Lumpinee next month. It's my first time being in the main event, and I want to make it rain gold on me."

Sundell is looking forward to a confetti shower at the end of the night, and the Fairtex representative is confident she will emerge victorious at the end of the night.

'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell returns to defend strawweight Muay Thai gold against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

The main event of ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video will see the return of ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell, who will defend her strap against rising star 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime.

At just 19 years of age, Sundell is one of the most dominant world champions in women's Muay Thai. The towering Swedish fighter has proven to be a problem for any and all opponents who have stepped into the ring with her.

'The Hurricane' has so far remained unbeaten in the world's largest martial arts organization and is an undeniable force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, Diachkova joins the ONE Championship main roster on the heels of four epic performances at ONE Friday Fights. Three of those wins have come by stoppage.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

