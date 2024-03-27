WATCH: Strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell trades shots with fellow world champ Tawanchai in sparring

World champions collided in the gym as reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell did some sparring with current ONE featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Sundell shared some of the footage from her session with the Thai superstar on Instagram.

Smilla Sundell is currently undefeated under the ONE banner, earning wins over Diandra Martin, Jackie Buntan, and the atomweight division's Muay Thai world champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. She also added a win in her promotional kickboxing debut, defeating Serbian standout Milana Bjelogrlic via unanimous decision last May.

As for Tawanchai, the featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder is set to defend his strap on Friday, June 7 at ONE 167. Airing live on Amazon Prime Video, the Thai will put his gold on the line against two-sport standout 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in the co-main event at Impact Arena.

The bout will be a rematch following their kickboxing clash at ONE Fight Night 15 in October. This time, they'll strap on the four-ounce gloves for a high-stakes scrap in the art of eight limbs.

Tawanchai was impressed with Jo Nattawut's performance in their first meeting

Tawanchai came out on top when the two tussled late last year, but the Thai was undeniably impressed with the performance of Jo Nattawut, saying in a post-fight interview:

“I thought I’d have the advantage because I’ve been fighting many fights but Jo Nattawut is a very strong fighter as well but I also believe that I’m a better kickboxer but he did fight very strong and I was impressed.”

A majority of Jo Nattawut's ONE Championship bouts have come in kickboxing, but he has fared better in Muay Thai fights, going 4-1 with wins against former WMC champion George Mann, former WBC champion Samy Sana, and Dubuque, Iowa native Luke Lessei.

Will Tawanchai score his eighth-straight victory inside the Circle, or will Jo Nattawut even the series and claim his first ONE world title?

ONE 167 will air live and for free on Amazon Prime Video in North America on Friday, June 7.