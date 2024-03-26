WATCH: Thai star Jo Nattawut's brutal elbow onslaught that changed George Mann's features

It is no secret that Muay Thai fighters are some of the most feared competitors in combat sports, and 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut's performance against George Mann perfectly demonstrates Muay Thai's effectiveness.

Nattawut faced Mann at ONE: Heart of the Lion on November 9, 2018. There was no shortage of action from the get-go as Mann sought to use his massive reach advantage to pepper the Thai megastar with push kicks and probing shots from a distance.

That strategy left Nattawut struggling to land his bone-crushing power shots, but he inevitably found the breakthrough - thanks mainly to his relentless pressure which allowed him to close in on Mann.

With the multi-time world champion steadily finding his range late into the contest, Nattawut's veteran experience led him to firing a storm of elbows that left the Scottish youngster struggling to look for answers, losing to the Thai star via unanimous decision.

Nattawut's handiwork left a huge hematoma on the side of Mann's face, further concretizing just how dangerous a fighter he is.

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut rematches Tawanchai for ONE Championship Muay Thai gold

ONE Championship is heading back to the "Land of Smiles" in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE 167 on June 7. Nattawut will challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

Their first meeting was a unanimous decision victory in favor of the 24-year-old superstar and the hyper-competitive matchup had Tawanchai declaring his newfound respect for his fellow Thai great.

But Nattawut is not one to take losses lightly and with the featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line, fans can expect the veteran to look for the stunning upset.

ONE 167 goes down at Impact Arena and will air live and for free for all Prime Video subscribers in North America.