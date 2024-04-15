“I’m excited to fight Natalia” – Smilla Sundell says Natalia Diachkova worthy of shot at ONE gold

ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell is looking forward to the challenge to be put up by Russian Natalia Diachkova in their scheduled title clash next month.

The 19-year-old Swedish sensation will put her title on the line against the 'Karelian Lynx' in the headlining contest of ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be Sundell's second defense of the world title she won in April 2022, after her all-champion clash back in September against atomweight division queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, where she won by TKO in the third round.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, 'The Hurricane' said she is excited to take on Diachkova, who she considers is deserving of a title shot for the impressive showing she has had in ONE's Friday Fights series.

Smilla Sundell said:

"Yeah, I'm excited to fight Natalia. She's had a good, like, win streak now in ONE Lumpinee so I think she deserves a title shot, too."

See the fuill interview below:

Apart from retaining her world title at ONE Fight Night 22, Sundell is out to extend her winning run under ONE Championship, which currently stands at four straight.

Looking to dethrone her is 29-year-old Diachkova, who is undefeated in four fights to date in ONE, the most recent, a first-round knockout of Chellina Chirino of Curacao in March.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in U.S. primetime, free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Natalia Diachkova confident of taking world title from Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 22

Russian fighter Natalia Diachkova is confident of being crowned the new ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion when she challenges reigning divisional queen Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Bangkok, Thailand.

She said it is something she has been eyeing since making her promotional debut last year, and now given the grand opportunity to seize the title, she will descend on it big time.

'Karelian Lynx' told ONE commentator Mitch Chilson in an in-ring interview at ONE Fight Night 21 earlier this month:

"I'm gonna try to take a belt, but at the same time, I didn't take any pictures with the belt because I want to get my own and take pictures with my own belt. So let's see."

ONE Fight Night 22 is an 11-fight offering, which apart from topnotch Muay Thai action also has world-class mixed martial arts and kickboxing matches in the lineup.

