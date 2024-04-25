Natalia Diachkova gives brief hint to her thought process, plans a "cold-blooded" approach against Smilla Sundell

Rising ONE Championship star Natalia Diachkova is gunning for ONE Championship gold in just over a week as she challenges women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3.

Diachkova knows that 'The Hurricane' will not be so willing to give up her spot atop the mountain and is out to claim the biggest upset of her career thus far inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Team Mehdi Zatout standout stated the following about her game plan against 'The Hurricane':

"This is how the fight will go: I will follow the plan. I will remain focused and cold-blooded."

'Karelian Lynx' is coming off an amazing run of performances under ONE Friday Fights. She finished three of her four opponents and culminated in the world's largest martial arts promotion, which gave her a $100,000 contract for a spot on the main roster.

As for Sundell, she claimed the women's strawweight Muay Thai world title against Jackie Buntan in just her second bout with ONE Championship and is coming off a TKO win against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in her first-ever defense last September.

Natalia Diachkova unfazed by Smilla Sundell's talent and power

Entering a world title challenge is no easy task, but Diachkova is more than up to the task.

The 29-year-old allayed the fans' fears of her succumbing to Sundell's strengths, stating the following in another interview:

"I don't dwell on this at all. I am not scared, I am excited and happy. All I wnat is to get into the ring with her to see what is so interesting about her, what everyone is talking about"

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.