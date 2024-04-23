“I am not scared” - Natalia Diachkova wants to see what Smilla Sundell’s hype is all about in ONE Fight Night 22 world title tiff

Natalia Diachkova isn't too bothered by the hype surrounding Smilla Sundell.

Many have claimed the reigning ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion has the potential to become one of the greatest female fighters of all time, yet Diachkova isn't buying the hypotheticals.

Diachkova told ONE Championship in an interview that she's eager to see what Sundell is capable of when she challenges for the division's crown at ONE Fight Night 22.

"I don't dwell on this at all. I am not scared, I am excited and happy. All I want is to get into the ring with her to see what is so interesting about her, what everyone is talking about," said Natalia Diachkova.

Sundell is a perfect 4-0 in ONE Championship and is coming off an impressive third-round knockout win over Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023.

Diachkova, meanwhile, carved her path in the ONE Friday Fights circuit and earned her shot at gold after her fourth straight win in the promotion.

'Karelian Lynx' is coming off an electrifying first-round knockout win over Dutch striker Chellina Chirino in her last outing at ONE Friday Fights 55.

ONE Fight Night 22 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on May 3. The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Triple-champ Anatoly Malykhin believes Natalia Diachkova has what it takes to dethrone Smilla Sundell

While most of the viewing audience will have their attention on Smilla Sundell, one powerful individual gave his utmost support to Natalia Diachkova.

Anatoly Malykhin, the ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion, told ONE Championship that Diachkova has every chance in the world to dethrone Sundell.

"If Diachkova is able to go through all these issues [any negative impact from her training], and come out in her best shape, then of course she will be able to win the belt," said Malykhin.

