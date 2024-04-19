Anatoly Malykhin says Smilla Sundell should bring out the best in Natalia Diachkova: "A good test for her"

Three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin expects Natalia Diachkova to be at her usual best when she faces Smilla Sundell in the headline attraction of ONE Fight Night 22 on Friday, May 3.

'Karelian Lynx' has been in impressive form throughout her run under the ONE Championship banner, which earned her a golden opportunity to challenge the Swedish striker for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

If history is anything to go by, Natalia Diachkova's marauding style could play a major role as she attempts to become Russia's first female world champion on the global stage.

However, Malykhin knows his compatriot will face a stiff test from Sundell, who has simply looked unstoppable thus far.

Not playing down her chances, though, the unbeaten Russian juggernaut told ONE Championship:

"The next fight will be a good test for her. She will face a strong opponent - Smilla Sundell. We will be there with cheers and prayers."

The Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate put herself into the world title mix off a stellar run at ONE Friday Fights over the last 12 months.

There, the Russian star picked up three knockouts against Dokmaipa Fairtex, Lena Nocker and Chellina Chirino to secure a six-figure contract to compete on the grandest stage of martial arts.

Natalia Diachkova's fight against Sundell, scheduled for five rounds, will mark her American primetime debut.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 22 card live and for free on Friday, May 3.

Natalia Diachkova promises to be at her best against Sundell

Having the backing of someone of Anatoly Malykhin's caliber can go a long way. However, Natalia Diachkova isn't too short on self-confidence herself.

The 29-year-old believes a victory will follow suit as long as she displays another good performance on the global stage at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3.

During an in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson at ONE Fight Night 21, she claimed:

"I'm gonna do my best, we're gonna [put on] the best show, and we're gonna have the best fight."