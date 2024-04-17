FREE FULL FIGHT: Smilla Sundell unleashes her Viking spirit in exhilarating world title defense over Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Swedish phenom Smilla Sundell has taken the Muay Thai world by storm and is one of the fastest-growing stars on the ONE Championship roster today.

At 17 years old, Sundell became the youngest Muay Thai competitor in ONE Championship history to win a world title, defeating Filipino-American sensation Jackie Buntan to claim the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Sundell's grit and tenacity as a world champion were put to the test at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023 when she shared the circle with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Rodrigues, the atomweight Muay Thai world titlist, was out for two-division dominance in the sport and was eager to prove that Sundell still had a lot to learn.

"Mom-champ" Rodrigues allowed Sundell to push the action first in the hopes of making adjustments later, which 'The Hurricane' happily obliged to do so with her reach and height advantage.

Both women put on a frenetic pace, but it was Sundell's razor-sharp blows that would come out on top, defeating Rodrigues via third-round TKO.

Rewatch their all-out war below:

Smilla Sundell's second world title defense set for May 3

ONE Championship fans will get to witness Sundell add to her rapidly growing resume when she puts up her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Diachkova has been on a tear since joining the promotion in 2023, producing three first-round finishes out of her four wins to cement her spot across Sundell.

With Sundell also being undefeated through four bouts, there will be someone who ends up with their first-ever loss in ONE Championship on May 3.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

