WATCH: Mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has Stamp counting stars with nasty elbow shot in world title win

The best strikers in the modern era of combat sports always make sure to include a bit of proficiency in Muay Thai as it drills into them the knowledge of when to use their elbows and knees to perfection.

In ONE Championship, few others do it better than Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Sporting a record of 32 wins in her career, her best performance thus far could be traced back to her promotional debut in 2020 at ONE: A New Breed when she dethroned Stamp Fairtex for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

Fans were treated to an all-out brawl that saw the momentum shift repeatedly between both fighters, as Stamp’s non-stop aggression was met with Rodrigues’ well-timed counters and heavy emphasis on playing the long game.

It would ultimately turn out to be the right strategy for Rodrigues as the back-and-forth encounter would end with her leaving the IMPACT Arena in Bangkok, Thailand with both the majority decision win and the ONE world championship.

The Brazilian's best moment in the contest saw her take advantage of her opponent getting into her range and landing a massive elbow that surely rocked Stamp.

Allycia Hellen Rodriuges headed for co-main event showdown on March 8

The women’s Muay Thai star is not one to turn down a brawl and that is exactly what could be in store for her come March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20.

Rodrigues will look to defend her spot atop the atomweight Muay Thai mountain for a second time against Cristina Morales who is coming off a first-round TKO of Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

ONE Fight Night 20 emanates from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.