WATCH: Natalia Diachkova showcases pure unadulterated power in first-round finish of Dutch striker Chellina Chirino

Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova is ready to do what no woman before her has done inside the Circle — hand Smilla Sundell a loss.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on May 3, the 'Karelian Lynx' will challenge Sundell for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship in the ONE Fight Night 22 main event. Diachkova enters her first world title opportunity riding an impressive four-fight win streak. She'll look to make it five straight, taking the Swedish teen phenom's 26 pounds of gold in the process.

But first, ONE Championship looked back at Natalia Diachkova's sensational first-round knockout of 82-win veteran Chellina Chirino at ONE Friday Fights 55 in March.

"Natalia Diachkova is HER. Can the Russian striker dethrone Smilla Sundell on May 3 at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video."

Of her four wins under the ONE banner, Diachkova has finished three of her opponents in the first round. That includes highlight-reel finishes against Dokmaipa Fairtex and Tiger Muay Thai product Lena Locker.

Smilla Sundell ready to stop Natalia Diachkova's momentum in its tracks

As impressive as Natalia Diachkova has looked thus far, she has never faced a striker as deadly as Smilla Sundell.

Making her promotional debut in 2022, Sundell has already established herself as one of the best female strikers in combat sports, taking out some seriously tough competition. She won big over Aussie standout Diandra Martin before dismantling Jackie Buntan at ONE 156 to win the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

'The Hurricane' has since defended her belt against reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. It was Sundell's toughest test to date, but she passed with flying colors, TKO'ing Rodrigues in the waning seconds of the third round.

Who comes out on top when the 'Karelian Lynx' gets her first shot at Smilla Sundell's crown?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 4.

