"I'm a good candidate" - Natalia Diachkova believes she's in a perfect spot to gain ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title

Russian striking sensation Natalia Diachkova believes she has done enough to secure a shot at Smilla Sundell's ONE strawweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 22.

While Diachkova's name came off as a surprise to many, the Team Mehdi Zatout upstart somehow knew her splendid stretch of victories at ONE Friday Fights would bring her closer to the coveted ONE world title.

Before she faces the Fairtex Training Center affiliate in the main event of the loaded May 3 bill inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Natalia Diachkova gave her take on why she deservingly finds herself just 15 minutes away from owning 26 pounds of gold.

The 29-year-old told ONE Championship:

"I think because I'm a good candidate to replace the current champion."

In all honestly, 'Karelian Lynx' does deserve her golden moment on the global stage of the promotion.

With a trio of highlight-reel finishes against Dokmaipa Fairtex, Lena Nocker, and Chellina Chirino, alongside a clear-cut unanimous decision win over Hannah Brady, the strawweight striker has effectively stormed past anyone the ONE matchmakers have handed her way.

However, Natalia Diachkova might be up against a proper litmus test when she faces Sundell.

With all eyes on her creating history, though, the Thailand-based athlete is ready to seize the moment and walk away with ONE gold in Bangkok, Thailand.

Natalia Diachkova on Sundell war: "I am not scared"

Natalia Diachkova knows she will need more than just the right striking artillery to get past Sundell, who like her, has put up a perfect run under the ONE spotlight.

As such, she heads into this scheduled five-round duel, brimming with confidence.

In the same interview with the promotion, she narrated:

"I am not scared, I am excited and happy. All I want is to get into the ring with her to see what is so interesting about her, what everyone is talking about."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 22 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 3.