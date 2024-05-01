ONE Fight Night 23: Hulking behemoths Kang Ji Won and Kirill Grishenko set to throw down in heavyweight MMA clash 

A showdown between heavyweight MMA contenders Kang Ji Won and Kirill Grishenko has been added to ONE Fight Night 23: Buntan vs. Meksen on Prime Video on July 5 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

There's been plenty of action in ONE's heavyweight MMA ranks as of late, and both these fighters are eager to keep their name in contention with a massive win.

Kang Ji Won, who holds a 4-2 slate in the world's largest martial arts organization, will look to keep his momentum following an impressive TKO victory over Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif at ONE Fight Night 18 last January.

The Korean slugger has certainly lived up to his 'Mighty Warrior' moniker and has become a fan favorite for his penchant for figuring in stand-up brawls. The Wang Ho affiliate's freakish power has also spelled the doom of Mehdi Bargi, Amir Aliakbari, and Paul Elliot.

Kang's still developing ground game, however, will once again be tested against Greco-Roman wrestling expert Kirill Grishenko. The 32-year-old is hungry to redeem himself following back-to-back losses against Anatoly Malykhin and Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida.

Prior to those setbacks, the former ONE interim heavyweight world title challenger notched victories over 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane and Dustin Joynson.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live in US primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America

What are the confirmed fights at ONE Fight Night 23?

ONE's seventh Amazon card of the year will be headlined by a strike fest between Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen for the inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Elsewhere, Ok Rae Yoon and Alibeg Rasulov will figure in three rounds of lightweight MMA action.

Knockout artists Nico Carrillo and Saemapetch Fairtex will also duke it out in a possible bantamweight Muay Thai world title eliminator.

Follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for updates on this developing card.