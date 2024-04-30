ONE Fight Night 23: Headhunters Nico Carrillo and Saemapetch set to collide in bantamweight Muay Thai fireworks display

A massive bantamweight Muay Thai showdown with a possible world title shot implications is about to go down at ONE Fight Night 23: Buntan vs Meksen on Prime Video.

Before Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen lock horns for the inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing crown, knockout artists Nico Carrillo and Saemapetch Fairtex will first duke it out at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on July 5.

After three violent finishes in the world's largest martial arts organization, Carrillo nabbed the number one ranking in the talent-laden 145-pound Muay Thai ranks.

'King of The North' is coming off the biggest win of his career by far, knocking out former champion Nong-O Hama in brutal fashion last December. Now, the 25-year-old Scottish annihilator wants to further cement his status as next in line for 26 pounds of gold by beating one of the most dominant names in the division.

Meanwhile, Saemapetch is no stranger to marquee fights, having shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the promotion. The 29-year-old Thai, currently ranked fourth, is fresh from a sweet redemption win over former tormentor Mohamed Younes Rabah last February.

The Fairtex Traning Center affiliate knows stopping Carrillo's hype train will no doubt push him back to the front of the line.

What are the confirmed bouts for ONE Fight Night 23 so far?

Headlined by Buntan and Meksen's striking extravaganza, ONE's seventh Amazon card of the year is already shaping up to be another can't-miss event.

Former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Ok Rae Yoon will collide with the undefeated Alibeg Rasulov. Hulking figures Kang Ji Won and Kirill Grishenko will also look to get back to heavyweight MMA contention.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 23 free of charge, as it happens live on US Primetime.

Follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for updates on this developing card.