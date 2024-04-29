Ok Rae Yoon-Alibeg Rasulov lightweight MMA scrap set for ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5

Former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Ok Rae Yoon is set to open his 2024 account against promotional newcomer Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 23.

Their lightweight scrap will go down inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on July 5.

The South Korean has built a solid resume throughout his time in ONE Championship, and he will be looking to add another feather to his cap to enter world title contention when divisional king Christian Lee makes his hotly anticipated return later this year.

Bar a defeat to Lee, which saw him surrender his gold at ONE 160 in August 2022, the Team Mad upstart has been in fine form on the global stage.

In his promotional bow, the 33-year-old acquired a pivotal victory over former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Marat Gafurov. Then, he padded his resume with another big name as he beat former UFC lightweight MMA world champion Eddie Alvarez in his sophomore fight.

Ultimately, those wins against world-class opposition saw him secure a five-round duel against Christian Lee at ONE: Revolution inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in September 2021.

Ok Rae Yoon provided Lee with one of his toughest tests yet, dishing out damage and stunning the Singaporean-American superstar for five grueling rounds on his way to lifting 26 pounds of gold inside "The Lion City."

Their rematch, unfortunately, didn't play in his favor. But he has since returned to winning ways against Hawaiian veteran Lowen Tynanes on ONE's on-ground debut show in the United States, ONE Fight Night 10, in May last year.

Alibeg Rasulov will be out to hurt Ok Rae Yoon at ONE Fight Night 23

Looking to ruin his dream of world title glory will be Rasulov, who enters the ONE roster with a perfect 14-0 slate.

The 31-year-old grappling specialist wouldn't need any second adjusting to the bright lights of the global stage with several notable victories over elite opposition over the past decade.

He has stamina for days, a plethora of submissions, and a tremendous work rate that could be enough to see him emerge with a sensational debut win against Ok Rae Yoon.

However, the former kingpin will be out to make a statement and extend his winning run, while looking to permanently dent Rasulov's undefeated resume at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

The spectacle, headlined by an intriguing ONE strawweight kickboxing world title matchup between Anissa Meksen and Jackie Buntan, will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.