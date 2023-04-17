Ok Rae Yoon out to prove he deserves another world title shot

South Korean fighter Ok Rae Yoon is out for redemption after losing the ONE lightweight world title in his last fight.

The Team Mad affiliate will make his return to the circle at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Colorado, U.S.A., taking on American slugger Lowen Tynanes in a scheduled three-round lightweight clash.

Ok Rae Yoon said he is using his upcoming fight as a platform to show that he deserves another world title shot after surrendering the belt back to reigning ONE lightweight world champion Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee last August.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“First of all, since I lost the last match, I have to prove myself in the next match. I have to justify the next fight or two, and if I do that, I think I’m qualified, as Christian Lee did the rematch right away.”

Prior to losing to Lee, Ok Rae Yoon racked up three straight wins, all by unanimous decision, since debuting in April 2021. The victories were fashioned out over celebrated opponents, namely Russian Marat Gafurov, American mixed martial arts legend Eddie Alvarez, and Lee in a title clash.

He is now seeking to bounce back and add Lowen Tynanes to his list of conquered foes at ONE Fight Night 10.

Tynanes, meanwhile, is on a mission to throw his name in the mix for title contention consideration. He swung back to the win column in Manila last December by hacking out a split decision victory over Dae Sung Park of South Korea.

ONE Fight Night 10 is ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S., happening at 1stBank Center in Colorado. It will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes