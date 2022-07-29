Watch: Ok Rae Yoon’s shocking upset victory over American MMA icon Eddie Alvarez

The power and skill of Ok Rae Yoon may not have been well known before, but with his dominant win over Eddie Alvarez, international fans began to take notice. Ok would later capture the undisputed ONE lightweight world title in a barnburner of a fight shortly after defeating 'The Underground King'.

Having fought in Japan, the United States, the Philippines, Russia, and many other countries, Alvarez had collected wins and world championships in every organization he competed in internationally. He also earned a reputation for being one of the most entertaining fighters in MMA, as he is always ready for a dog fight.

This was on full display when he met South Korea's Ok Rae Yoon in 2021. Alvarez came out of the gate ready for a firefight and met a game opponent in Ok. The South Korean fighter blasted Alvarez and scored an impressive knockdown.

"No One Saw This Coming 😱 Ok Rae Yoon STUNS Eddie Alvarez ... Gear up for ONE Lightweight World Champion Ok Rae Yoon’s highly anticipated rematch with former divisional king Christian Lee on August 26 by reliving his intense showdown with American MMA legend Eddie Alvarez!"

While Ok won the fight via decision, he was still thinking about his knockdown in round one post the contest. He explained:

“I believe in the first round, if I picked my shots more, and I was a bit more calm, I could have finished the fight. But my opponent was Eddie Alvarez. He’s a legend, so I got too excited and wanted to finish him a bit quicker. That’s the reason why I couldn’t finish him.”

2021 Fighter of the Year Ok Rae Yoon

The skilled South Korean fighter Ok had a marquee 2021. He defeated former ONE titleholder Marat Gafurov, then scored a victory over Eddie Alvarez, followed by unseating the lightweight king Christian Lee and taking the world title for himself. This series of wins would earn Ok the award for 2021 Male Fighter of the Year.

It was a close fight against 'The Warrior' Lee in which the judges gave the win to the world title challenger Ok after five rounds of incredible MMA action. This was the crowning achievement of the South Korean's career but infuriating for Lee.

Former lightweight world champion Lee demanded a rematch and will get his wish on August 26. At ONE 160 he will be able to challenge for the prestigious lightweight world title again against Ok.

