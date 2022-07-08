“It's going to be a very different fight” - Christian Lee wants to right his wrongs in Ok Rae Yoon rematch

Former ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee is more than ready for his rematch with Ok Rae Yoon in the main event of ONE 160 on August 26.

In their first meeting at ONE: Revolution in September 2021, Ok Rae Yoon scored an upset, winning the lightweight world championship in the process.

Although Yoon won by unanimous decision, many within the MMA community, and Christian Lee himself, questioned the judges’ scorecards following the announcement. Despite Lee calling for an official review, ONE Championship’s competition committee upheld the decision.

Now ‘The Warrior’ will get his chance to make it right when he steps back inside the circle for the highly anticipated rematch. While Lee still believes the decision was incorrect, he intends to leave no questions unanswered when the two lightweights clash once again.

Speaking to Tom Taylor with South China Morning Press, Lee discussed the upcoming bout and what he is doing differently to ensure a different result this time.

“I'm very excited for the rematch. The decision didn't sit too well with me, and I know, personally, I know that I could have trained [harder] for that fight. I know that things could have gone very differently if I had been able to get the proper fight camp that I needed. And so this time around, I'm making sure that I don't leave anything to question. I'm going to be working extremely hard for this one. And when the time comes down to it, I think it's going to be a very different fight.”

Christian Lee began training earlier than usual for his ONE 160 rematch with Ok Rae Yoon

Christian Lee began training early for the impending rematch with Ok Rae Yoon, getting into the best possible shape with the goal of taking back what he believes is still rightfully his. While speaking to SCMP, ‘The Warrior’ gave some insight into his training.

“Everything's going good. I have just been enjoying the time with my family and training hard for the last few weeks. I started camp really early for this one, and I've been working hard for the past few weeks now. It's about seven weeks before the fight, but I'm already feeling great. I'm ready to get in there and fight."

Lee will get his rematch in just a few short weeks, and it’s safe to say he has no intentions of leaving it in the hands of the judges this time.

