Christian Lee gets Ok Rae Yoon as ONE Championship reveals full card for ONE 160

ONE Championship has revealed the full bout card for ONE 160, which will now be co-headlined by two world title bouts and a slew of exciting matchups. All the action happens inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 26.

The highly-anticipated matchup between ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon and top-ranked Christian Lee is now set to be the main event of the card.

Lee battled Ok through five rounds of intense action in 2021. While it looked too close to call, the South Korean fighter got the nod from all three judges after the smoke from the battle was cleared.

A disappointed Lee has since pushed for a rematch against Ok, and his patience is now being rewarded.

The previously announced matchup between ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le and No.1-ranked featherweight Tang Kai will be featured in the penultimate bout of the card.

The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix will also resume with two bouts on the main card of the show. Top-ranked Superlek Kiatmoo9 and No.5-ranked Walter Goncalves are set to face each other in the semifinal round of the tournament. Meanwhile, an alternate spot in the tournament will be up for grabs when Panpayak Jitmuangnon faces Sherzod Kabutov.

Finally, an MMA battle between former welterweight king Zebaztian Kadestam and Iuri Lapicus, as well as a bantamweight Muay Thai rematch between top-ranked Saemapetch Fairtex and No.2-ranked Rittewada Petchyindee, round out the main card of ONE 160.

New faces and familiar heroes to be featured in lead card of ONE 160

The lead card of ONE 160 will see new faces and some returning heroes in action on August 26.

Two ONE Championship veterans are also ready to go to war as Singapore’s Amir Khan clashes with Malaysia’s Keanu Subba in a featherweight MMA matchup.

Submission grappling will once again be featured on the card, with new signing Renato Canuto making his debut against fellow promotional newcomer Valdir Rodrigues.

Meanwhile, Evolve MMA product Thales Nakassu will take a four-bout career win streak into the circle when he makes his promotional debut against India’s Kantharaj Agasa.

Finally, another giant joins the ONE heavyweight ranks as Martin Batur steps onto the global stage against the hard-hitting Paul Elliot.

