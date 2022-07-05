ONE 160 adds featherweight clash between Amir Khan and Keanu Subba

ONE 160 is shaping up to be a fantastic card as another exciting pairing has been added to the July 22 event. Amir Khan and Keanu Subba will square off in a featherweight clash, with both fighters hoping to string a couple of wins together in the circle.

Khan suffered an ACL injury that sidelined him for over a year. He used the time away to stay in shape and moved back down to featherweight upon his return at ONE X. There, he edged out the hard-hitting Ryogo Takahashi for a split decision win.

Meanwhile, Subba upset American rising star James Yang at ONE 156. The Malaysian star’s brilliant performance earned him a unanimous decision victory over Yang, who is one of the chief training partners of Demetrious Johnson. In fact, ‘Mighty Mouse’ cornered Yang for the Subba fight in Singapore, but to no avail.

The matchup between Khan and Subba pits together two proven finishers who are looking to make an impression in the deep featherweight division. Khan is among the top knockout artists in the promotion, with nine of his 14 wins coming via TKO.

Meanwhile, seven of Subba’s eight wins have been via stoppage, with three TKOs and four submissions.

Thanh Le defends the ONE featherweight world title at ONE 160

While Amir Khan and Keanu Subba battle for their place among the top fighters in the featherweight division, the top prize will be contested in the co-main event of ONE 160.

Thanh Le will defend the ONE featherweight world title against Tang Kai in what promises to be an explosive matchup.

The two are undefeated with 11 combined wins in ONE Championship. None of Le’s opponents have seen the judges’ scorecards so far in his run with the promotion, while Tang has strung together three first-round finishes.

Tang’s latest conquest came at ONE X, where he defeated erstwhile top contender Kim Jae Woong with a devastating combination of punches. The impressive win not only got him a US $50,000 performance bonus, but also a shot at Thanh Le’s strap.

For his part, Le successfully defended the world title against one of the most decorated grapplers in the world, Garry Tonon. After taking a TKO win in under a minute, Le wanted a quick turnaround and even thought of moving up to lightweight if Tang needed more time to recover.

It appears Tang doesn’t need a lot of time after his own quick win. At ONE 160, expect both men to finish the match on their own terms.

Then, in the evening’s main event, reigning ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon will run it back with former king Christian Lee in a highly-anticipated rematch.

ONE 160 is shaping up to be one of the best cards of the year.

