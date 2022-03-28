Chatri Sityodtong awards 7 $50,000 performance bonuses on historic ONE X night

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made ONE X not only the biggest event in ONE Championship history, but also the richest, with seven athletes receiving performance bonuses during the monumental event.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Danielle Kelly fought to a draw against Mei Yamaguchi, but her impressive performance was enough to earn her a bonus in just the second of the 20-bout event.

In the succeeding contest, Kang Ji Won won a battle of heavyweights, stopping promotional newcomer Paul Elliott within 58 seconds. In doing so, he secured himself the second bonus of the night.

Later, Sinsamut Klinmee scored perhaps one of the biggest upsets of the entire event when he knocked out legendary kickboxer Nieky Holzken in the second round of their bout.

In the opening clash of ONE X: Part II, Tang Kai might have hit two birds with one stone in knocking out Kim Jae Woong in their matchup. Apart from the third performance bonus of the night, he may have just earned a potential shot at Thanh Le's ONE featherweight world title.

In the co-main event of ONE X: Part II, Hiroki Akimoto won the fourth bonus with an early Fight of the Year candidate against Capitan Petchyindee. He was also the first fighter to receive the newly-designed ONE Championship world title belt.

46-year-old Yoshihiro Akiyama got a bonus of his own by knocking out Shinya Aoki in their heated grudge match, which saw a stunning comeback that had the crowd roaring with excitement.

Finally, Angela Lee’s brilliant win against Stamp Fairtex in the main event capped off the bonuses awarded during the event.

One more fighter stands a chance to win a ONE X performance bonus

With so many incredible performances during the almost 12-hour event, ONE Championship gave fans a chance to vote for another fighter who deserves a bonus as well.

In the comments section, fans are pleading their case for their favorite athletes to win it. Demetrious Johnson, Rodtang, John Wayne Parr, Nong-O and Chingiz Allazov are the popular choice among fans.

Johnson and Rodtang competed in an epic special-rules superfight that was as good as advertised, with both fighters delivering incredible performances. Parr, meanwhile, was not able to claim his 100th victory in his retirement bout, but he came close to it thanks to a superb third round that blew the roof off the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Elsewhere, Nong-O dominated Felipe Lobo on his way to a knockout that fans believe should be rewarded with a bonus. Meanwhile, Allazov was crowned the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion after he defeated Sitthichai at the end of ONE X: Part I.

ONE Championship will make the announcement of the winner of the fan-voted performance bonus later in the week.

Edited by Harvey Leonard