Everything you need to know about ONE Championship’s beautiful new world title belt

ONE Championship has announced that after ten years, the organization will be retiring its traditional world title belt. In its place will stand a new gold-plated belt. The new belt features the word ONE in large font and a crown above the word. It is a beautiful new belt and just the newest addition made by CEO Chatri Sityodtong who stated that ONE X is just the beginning.

All martial artists aspire to become world champions, in whatever discipline they so choose, whether that’s MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai, submission grappling, or others.

According to Chatri Sityodtong, the ONE world title belt represents the incredible journey of his athletes -- the journey through adversity, through triumph and defeat, through hardship. It represents the pinnacle of achievement.

As a company, ONE prides itself in being able to feature the full spectrum of martial arts disciplines in their events. It’s not just MMA. This makes the ONE world title belt a symbol of the highest level of competition.

Seven red gems represent ONE Championship’s martial arts values

Back in the day, ONE really promoted its martial arts values of integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion. On the new world title belt, there are seven shiny red gems placed right on the crown, above a massive ONE logo.

In addition, there are 42 white gems on each of the side plates, encircling the ONE emblem.

The heaviest world title belt in the industry at 26.4-pounds

The belt features a hand-crafted natural leather strap, luxurious build quality, and a massive gold-plated ONE Championship logo smack dab in the middle.

But perhaps the most shocking detail of the entire belt is its total weight, which clocks in at a whopping 26.4 pounds. That makes it the heaviest world title belt in existence.

The promotion said it will award its world champions with a new belt. With five world title contests scheduled for ONE X, there’s going to be a lot of gold being passed around this weekend.

ONE X broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by David Andrew