“He can take a punch” - Christian Lee says Ok Rae Yoon’s biggest strength is durability

Christian Lee has been eager to get his hands on Ok Rae Yoon for quite some time now, and he’s done his homework to make sure he’s ready.

Lee and Ok will fight for the ONE lightweight world title at the main event of ONE 160, which is scheduled to take place on August 26 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ahead of their matchup, Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA caught up with Lee, who offered his thoughts on the strengths and weaknesses of the South Korean fighter

Christian Lee said:

“I think his biggest strength is his durability. He's a tough guy, he can take a punch, and he's got good energy control in there. So he's able to sustain his cardio for all five rounds. But you know, I would say his weakness would be the fact that he's not really in there trying to win the fight.”

Lee further added:

“If you watch a lot of his other fights and his other two fights in ONE, aside from mine, he's really just trying to survive, he's playing not to lose. He's not really going there trying to finish, he's just hoping that his opponents get tired trying to finish him. And then he tries to win over the judges. So that's what I would say his biggest weakness is.”

Christian Lee wants to leave no doubt in rematch with Ok Rae Yoon

Back in September 2021, Christian Lee and Ok Rae Yoon engaged in a closely-contested bout that ended in a controversial unanimous decision that favored Ok. Even after a review, the decision was upheld, to the dismay of Lee.

Lee respected the decision and waited for his rematch against Ok. Now that he will get a chance to reclaim the gold, he's promised to end their match on his own terms by finishing the reigning champion.

If he indeed gets the finish, Lee doesn’t plan on going for a trilogy fight with Ok, since he will have proven that he is the better fighter between the two.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far