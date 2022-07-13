“Don't see a need in having a third fight” - Christian Lee hopes to eliminate possible trilogy by finishing Ok Rae Yoon

Former ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee thinks there will be no need for a trilogy fight against reigning king Ok Rae Yoon if he manages to dominate the South Korean and finish the fight early.

Ok is riding a five-fight winning streak and hasn’t fought since he and Lee squared off last September. Lee, meanwhile, had a six-fight win streak snapped by Ok. Before ‘The Warrior’ lost the belt to Ok at ONE: Revolution, the former world champ was riding a dominant run.

On the pathway to redemption, Christian Lee was asked in a recent interview with SCMP MMA how, knowing how each of their records stand and should he win the belt back, he would consider a trilogy matchup with the Korean champion.

"So, I think that if the fight goes similar to how it went before, and if I win a five-round decision, then, of course, I think there should be a trilogy. But if I go out there and I finish him, finish him quick, like I plan to, I really don't see a need in having a third fight because I do feel that I won the first time around. So, it all depends on how the fight goes.”

Christian Lee returns to the foray determined to secure a finish, but it might not be an easy endeavor. A lot can change in a year.

With that said, Ok Rae Yoon could be a completely different fighter by the time they meet again, or vice versa. The only way to find out how this crazy saga unfolds is to watch them scrap it out on Amazon Prime Video next month.

Christian Lee believes he’s still the champion after controversial loss to Ok Rae Yoon

In spite of the controversial loss to Ok Rae Yoon, which resulted in ‘The Warrior’ losing his golden belt, Christian Lee believes he’s still the king of the division.

The Singaporean-American superstar was in uproar when the judges unanimously scored their fight in favor of Ok Rae Yoon. Lee believes he won the world title bout after 25 minutes of hard work inside the circle.

He told ONE:

"I took my opponent down, I had his back, I had a rear-naked choke on him --I came close to finishing him. I had multiple submission attempts that I put on him, I dropped him, I rocked him multiple times and in the fifth round I knocked him out on his feet. He almost dropped to the mat and he didn’t know where he was.”

After the decision, Lee asked for a formal review of the fight to make sure it was a fair outcome. Upon review, the committee confirmed that Ok Rae Yoon had done enough to win the gold.

Parting with no ill will towards Ok Rae Yoon, Christian Lee’s job in his rematch on August 26 is to convince the judges that he’s the real world champion, or take them completely out of the equation with an exclamatory finish.

