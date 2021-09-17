5 reasons fans should tune in to ONE: REVOLUTION

ONE Championship is back at full strength with the stacked ONE: REVOLUTION event just around the corner.

The Asian martial arts organization is back to the format that fans love: live, full-length cards. With a host of thrilling fights and high stakes on offer, the upcoming card promises to be an absolute treat for fans of martial arts.

Here are five reasons fans should tune in to watch ONE: REVOLUTION on September 24, in what will undoubtedly be an action-packed event:

#5. Three world championship fights at ONE: REVOLUTION

ONE Championship didn’t just stack ONE: REVOLUTION; they filled it to the brim. With both lightweight and strawweight belts on the line, the stakes can’t get any higher. Additionally, the bantamweight kickboxing belt will be up for grabs, making for an outstanding championship fight triple-header.

In the main event, Christian Lee looks to defend his lightweight strap against South Korea’s Ok Rae Yoon. Should Lee secure a victory, he will have defeated every top-five contender in his division. Conversely, should Rae Yoon defeat Lee, it would represent one of the biggest upsets in the promotion's history. Regardless of the result, action is guaranteed.

The co-main event features a striking fan’s delight. ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Capitan Petchyindee Academy goes up against French-Algerian former WBC Muay Thai world champion Mehdi Zatout. Capitan will look to make his initial title defense, while Zatout will look to extend his winning streak en route to capturing gold. This bout features the cream of the crop when it comes to technically sound striking.

But first, we have a trilogy match with a lot more than just bragging rights on the line. ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio will look to settle the score in a rubber match against Japanese rival Yosuke Saruta. In their initial meeting, Saruta edged out Pacio on the scorecards to earn a split decision victory. Pacio left no doubt in the sequel, leaving Saruta facedown in the circle in a devastating KO. The third and perhaps final bout will determine the superior combatant as well as the rightful ruler of the strawweight kingdom.

