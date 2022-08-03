Watch: The moment Ok Rae Yoon landed a flying knee on Christian Lee’s face

Ok Rae Yoon and Christian Lee had a legendary fight in 2021 with the ONE Lightweight World Championship on the line. It was an action-packed war, with both fighters having great offensive moments.

ONE Championship has shared a clip of one such moment. 'The Warrior' is pursuing a takedown against South Korea's Ok. The South Korean fighter lands a hard knee while in the air on the face of Lee.

This 2021 fight saw a changing of the guard as Ok took the world title from the long-reigning ONE Lightweight king. The 24-year-old former ONE Lightweight World Champion was furious with the decision and demanded a rematch.

The Singaporean-American athlete got his wish and will have a rematch against Ok Rae Yoon on August 26 in the main event of ONE 160.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship How SHOCKED were you by Ok Rae Yoon’s win over Eddie Alvarez? How SHOCKED were you by Ok Rae Yoon’s win over Eddie Alvarez? ⚡ #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/tbA4LRuXrQ

Christian Lee Looking to Change Tactics

This time when Christian Lee faces Ok Rae Yoon, he is looking to have a different fight. Speaking to SCMP MMA, the 24-year-old fighter explained how he wants the next match to go.

“I'm very excited for the rematch. The decision didn't sit too well with me, and I know, personally, I know that I could have trained [harder] for that fight. I know that things could have gone very differently if I had been able to get the proper fight camp that I needed. "

He said that in his next August 26 fight, he will not leave it to chance. Lee continued:

"And so this time around, I'm making sure that I don't leave anything to question. I'm going to be working extremely hard for this one. And when the time comes down to it, I think it's going to be a very different fight.”

Watch the interview below:

The top lightweight fighter went on to say how motivated he is and even began training earlier than usual for this upcoming World Title fight.

On the flipside, headlining ONE 160 Ok Rae Yoon will look to prove why is a worthy World Champion while Christian Lee will look to unseat him and put himself back on the throne.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Will Christian Lee secure the finish in his highly anticipated rematch against Ok Rae Yoon?



| Aug 26 | That was CLOSEWill Christian Lee secure the finish in his highly anticipated rematch against Ok Rae Yoon? #ONE160 | Aug 26 | #ONEChampionship That was CLOSE 😳Will Christian Lee secure the finish in his highly anticipated rematch against Ok Rae Yoon? 👀#ONE160 | Aug 26 | #ONEChampionship https://t.co/gObiaTpI05

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far