Why Christian Lee’s win over Dagi Arslanaliev is his most impressive to date

Former ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee will get the opportunity to regain ONE gold when he meets the man who took his title, Ok Rae Yoon, at ONE 160.

Though the unanimous decision verdict last time out came with a healthy dose of controversy, Ok was crowned the lightweight king at ONE: Revolution. Almost a year later, ‘The Warrior’ will have a chance to erase what he believes was a “bulls***” decision.

Ahead of the highly anticipated rematch on August 26, ONE Championship looked back at Lee’s most impressive win to date against Turkish destroyer Dagi Arslanaliev.

“Gear up for former ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee’s highly anticipated rematch with reigning king Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160 on August 26 by reliving 'The Warrior's' barnburner with Turkish warrior Dagi Arslanaliev!”

Catch the full YouTube video below:

Leading up to the showdown, Dagi was regularly referred to as the 'boogeyman' of the lightweight division, laying waste to practically every man that stepped in front of him. Dagi has won all eight of his victories inside the circle via stoppage, with six knockouts and two via submission.

In his meeting with Christian Lee, the Turk came out looking to cross another name off his already long hitlist, but it was ‘The Warrior’ who would turn the tables, giving one of his career’s best performances against an intimidating foe.

Christian Lee put his ground game to the test against lightweight boogeyman Dagi Arslanaliev

Christian Lee was able to put his ground game to good use in his ONE: Century Part 1 showdown with Dagi Arslanaliev. Looking borderline unstoppable up until then, Dagi found himself outworked on the ground.

Lee finished the first round of their meeting in mount, raining down strikes on Dagi and nearly finishing the Turkish madman. Coming out for the second round, Lee took a grapple-heavy approach. While Dagi was able to defend, it was only a matter of time before Lee’s persistence was rewarded. Like in round one, ‘The Warrior’ ended the frame on top, mounting Dagi and raining down fists.

The third stanza became a war of attrition and Lee’s gas tank was clearly better than that of his opponent. ‘The Warrior’ was nothing short of dominant in the third round, mounting and taking Dagi's back, forcing him to turtle-up and simply protect himself as Lee peppered him with shots on the ground.

It was a magnificent performance by Lee against a veritable killer. It remains ‘The Warrior’s’ best victory inside the circle.

