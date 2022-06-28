“It really breaks my heart” - Christian Lee weighs in on recent school shootings in the US

As a father, Christian Lee feels the pain of parents who mourn their children as a result of the recent mass shootings in the United States.

In recent months, the world has been saddened by reports of mass shootings in various states in the U.S., claiming multiple lives, including innocent children.

Lee told Sportskeeda MMA that it’s heartbreaking to learn about such tragedies, but it’s important to be there for those who have to go through it.

“I mean, it really breaks my heart to see that, when all of those innocent people, all those innocent children go into school, just expecting another regular day and they never get to go home to see their families. To me, that is just so tragic and it's something that you can't plan for, you can't really expect or prepare for.”

He added:

“It's really hard for anyone to prepare for or expect in my opinion, I hope for the best for all families dealing with it. And you know, the kids still have to go to school, the parents still need to go to work. But just as long as the communities and the families can come together and just be there for the people who are directly affected, I think that's just all you can do.”

Christian Lee’s empathy for parents is understandable, as he has just been learning how to balance life with a toddler. He expressed hope that these shootings will not going to be a norm in the future.

“It's so unfortunate and I mean, I couldn't even imagine being in any of those other family situations. But it's just one of those things like, hopefully, one day we don't have any school shootings, we don't have any mass shootings anymore. But no one else is at fault other than the person who did it. This is one of those things that I feel terrible about, but unfortunately, there's not much you can do to prepare for something like that.”

Christian Lee wants ONE lightweight world title back

Christian Lee is enjoying his life as a dad right now, and is not looking at anything else apart from a rematch with Ok Rae Yoon for the ONE lightweight world title.

The No.1-ranked lightweight believes that his match with Ok could have gone either way and believes another bout with Ok is the way to go for when he returns to the ONE circle. The pair battled in an epic five-round match back in September 2021, where Ok won via a very close unanimous decision victroy.

However, ‘The Warrior’ believes that things will be different when they step into the cage again the next time around. The only thing that is certain though, is that it will be an explosive match when it finally happens.

