“There’s nothing he can do to stop me” - Christian Lee feels beating Ok Rae Yoon is inevitable

Christian Lee has all the confidence in the world heading into his world title rematch against ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon.

Following a controversial first match, Lee will try to regain his world title from Ok in the main event of ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II on August 26, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with South China Morning Post MMA, Lee practically told Ok that there’s no way the South Korean will be coming out of Singapore with the belt still wrapped around his waist.

The former ONE lightweight world champion said he’ll be going into the rematch a better version of himself and that Ok won’t be able to do anything against him.

Christian Lee said:

“Yeah, I'm very much looking forward to getting my title back. I still have plenty of time. And I'm going to be working harder than ever to make sure that there's nothing that Ok Rae Yoon can do to stop me from winning this fight. So I'm very excited. I'm looking forward to that.”

Lee put the ONE lightweight world title on the line against Ok in their first encounter at ONE: Revolution in September 2021. Despite the match ending in a unanimous decision win for the South Korean star, the mixed martial arts community was divided on the result.

While some saw Ok as the deserving winner, there was also a more vocal faction who supported Lee.

The two lightweight stars have a chance to put the issue to rest in their much-anticipated world title rematch.

A win for Lee would give him a second reign with the ONE lightweight world title while Ok can extend his perfect run in the promotion to four fights.

Christian Lee doesn’t see a trilogy with Ok Rae Yoon happening

Christian Lee's confidence is at an all-time high and he’s not worried about a potential rematch against Ok.

The Singaporean-American fighter already sees himself winning in the rematch and says that a third fight won’t be necessary.

In the same interview with SCMP MMA, Lee said he plans on securing a decisive win over Ok in the quickest way possible:

“So, I think that if the fight goes similar to how it went before, and if I win a five-round decision, then, of course, I think there should be a trilogy. But if I go out there and I finish him, finish him quick, like I plan to, I really don't see a need in having a third fight because I do feel that I won the first time around. So, it all depends on how the fight goes.”

