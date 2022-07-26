Christian Lee shares thoughts on the possibility of fighting Thanh Le

Christian Lee and Thanh Le are two of the most prolific finishers in the history of ONE Championship.

The former holds the record with 14 of his 15 wins inside the circle coming by way of stoppage. The latter, meanwhile, has finishes in all 14 of his professional victories, with five of those coming in ONE Championship.

Christian Lee used to be ranked in the top five of the featherweight division, but as his physique evolved, he chose to focus on lightweight, where he'll rematch Ok Rae Yoon for the world title in the main event of ONE 160 next month.

Thanh Le will defend his featherweight strap in the co-main on the same night and has made no secret of his desire to one day face Christian Lee. If both men win their bouts next month, then a superfight could well be on the cards.

On that possibility, Lee told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"You know, Thanh Le's been doing great. I've been watching his fights. He did a great job, you know, claiming the belt, knocking out Martin Nguyen. But, you know, I feel like for him, he's still got a lot of work to do in the featherweight division. He did a great job also knocking on Garry Tonon. So this will be a second title defense. So, you know, possibly, but for me, after this fight, I plan on just making more lightweight defenses. So it's up to ONE Championship whether they decide to give him a shot or not."

Thanh Le says he fully intends to knock out Tang Kai. If he follows through on that promise, he will have stoppage wins against three of the top five at featherweight.

If he doesn't move up to fight Christian Lee or Ok Rae Yoon, his next world title defense would likely be against No.2-ranked Kim Jae Woong or No.5-ranked Yoshiki Nakahara.

Christian Lee takes positives from first fight with Ok Rae Yoon

Hawaii native Lee was livid after his first fight with South Korea's Ok ended in controversy. He described the judges' unanimous decision in favor of the 30-year-old as "bullsh**" and demanded a rematch.

Having had time to reflect, the 24-year-old has seen the bright side of that encounter and believes it added to his overall experience as a fighter.

"Yeah, definitely. You know, it's already happened. I'm not going to spend any more time getting upset over it. And it's good that I got another five-round experience. The second five rounds, the full five rounds that I've fought in my career so far. And I'm sure it's not going to be the last. So it's always good to just keep more ring time in there."

Thus far, Lee is 1-1 in rematches and admits that Ok Rae Yoon is indeed his toughest opponent to date.

He says he'll be looking to put him away in the opening round next month to put the result beyond all doubt. If Lee lives up to his word, it could be his most impressive win yet.

