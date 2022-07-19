“I have a lot of respect for him” - Christian Lee comments on Eddie Alvarez's legacy 

Christian Lee has been rumored to fight Eddie Alvarez ever since 'The Underground King' first arrived in ONE Championship.

Speaking ahead of his clash with Korean Ok Rae Yoon, the superstar said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda that he's still game to fight Eddie Alvarez.

Lee said:

I would love to fight Eddie. I have a lot of respect for him. He's 37 years old and he's still out there in the gym working hard after doing so much in MMA. So for sure I think he's earned his right. All he needs to do is get back into the rankings to get a title shot. Since he's been signed, the fans, ONE Championship, have been wanting to give him a title shot. So all he's got to do is get into those rankings.

Watch the full interview here:

The storyline of the young gun against a grizzled veteran writes itself. All but one of Lee's pro victories have come via stoppage. Twenty-four of Alvarez's thirty victories have ended via submission or knockout. Both of these athletes are absolute highlight merchants.

'The Underground King' training:

Alvarez was a world champion in both the UFC and Bellator. Christian Lee was the winner of the inaugural ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix and the former ONE Lightweight World Champion. The 24-year-old will be looking to get the belt back when he rematches Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160 on August 26th in Singapore.

Christian Lee with a point to prove?

The former world champ is not accustomed to losing fights. Ok Rae Yoon was only the third fighter to score a 'W' against him. Martin Nguyen was the first man to inflict a professional loss on the Vancouver-born star.

Here's the full fight between Lee and Rae Yoon:

After waiting for almost a year, Lee will finally have an opportunity to prove he's better than Ok Rae Yoon following their five-round war in July 2021. It was a fight that the then-champion thought he won, and he's since accused his opponent of merely trying to 'survive'. In August, he'll be looking to prove his superiority beyond any doubt and look for a quick knockout.

ONE 160 fight card:

