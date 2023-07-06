Ok Rae Yoon believes a ‘final fight’ with Christian Lee is necessary

Former ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon hopes to complete his trilogy with reigning world titleholder Christian Lee someday.

Ok Rae Yoon holds the distinction of being one of the few men to defeat Lee inside the circle, doing so at ONE: Revolution in 2021. Though the unanimous decision in his favor came with a significant dose of controversy, the South Korean standout stands by the decision and was more than willing to run it back with ‘The Warrior’ the following year.

Lee managed to reclaim the world title in their ONE 160 rematch in August 2022, scoring a decisive knockout 60 seconds into the second round. With the series tied 1-1, Ok Rae Yoon is hoping to close out his series of ONE world title fights with the promotion’s most prolific finisher.

“Since our record is currently tied at 1-1, it’s time for a final fight to determine the winner once and for all,” Ok told ONE Championship.

With his victory over Lowen Tynanes at ONE Fight Night 10 in May, the South Korean standout reasserted himself as the top-ranked contender in the division, but he could be waiting a while before getting an opportunity to take Christian Lee’s lightweight world title. Currently, Lee, alongside his sister and reigning ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee, is taking some time away to mourn the loss of their sister Victoria Lee who tragically passed away in December.

According to ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong, Christian Lee plans to make his return in 2024, but the promotion will look to crown an interim world champion in the meantime. Being the No. 1 ranked contender, Ok Rae Yoon could very well find himself as one of the two men vying for the title.

Should he succeed in capturing the interim championship, Ok Rae Yoon will all, but guarantee himself a rubber match with ‘The Warrior.’

Poll : 0 votes