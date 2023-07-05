Ok Rae Yoon says he deserves an interim lightweight world title shot: “I am still number 1”

As the No. 1-ranked lightweight contender, Ok Rae Yoon of South Korea believes he deserves a shot at the interim world title planned for the division.

ONE Championship is expected to announce an interim lightweight world title bout for later this year with reigning division king Christian Lee not expected to return anytime soon as he continues to mourn the untimely passing of his younger sister and fellow ONE fighter Victoria last December.

The promotion is giving the Lees all the time and space they need during this difficult time. Christian Lee, however, has informed ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong that he plans to return to competition next year.

To keep things going in the lightweight division for the time being, an interim championship bout is being planned. It is something Ok Rae Yoon expressed great interest in and is hoping to get the nod for.

The former ONE lightweight world champion told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I was always number 1, and I am still number 1. So I definitely should jump on to the next title fight.”

Ok Rae Yoon was last in action in May at ONE’s historic first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

He defeated American Lowen Tynanes in their lightweight mixed martial arts clash by unanimous decision.

Prior to that, he met Christian Lee in a rematch for the ONE lightweight world title last August, where he surrendered back the belt after absorbing a second-round technical knockout defeat.

It was the South Korean fighter’s first defeat in ONE Championship since making his debut in 2021.

