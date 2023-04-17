Ok Rae Yoon sizes up Lowen Tynanes: “I think I can handle him”

The ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video card is stacked with an embarrassment of riches and will start with a showdown between two of ONE Championship’s best lightweights.

Former ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon will take on Lowen Tynanes in a matchup that puts two polarizing fighting styles against each other.

Tynanes is a rampaging monster who wants nothing but to attack at a rapid pace. Ok, meanwhile, is a cunning tactician who can brush off damage without a second thought.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ok Rae Yoon said that he’s fully aware of Tynanes’ style and that he’s ready for whatever the American brings on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado:

“[Tynanes’] ability to control grappling is excellent, and he has great strength. He is a fighter who weaponizes this to force pressure. Then, he creates opportunities and fights his own style. However, I’ve been dealing with very strong grapplers, so I respect Lowen’s grappling, but I think I can handle him.”

Ok has proven several times in his ONE Championship career that he can adjust and play off his opponent’s style whenever he wants to. The South Korean star has three wins in the promotion, which he recorded in just one calendar year.

The former lightweight king holds impressive wins over Marat Gafurov, American legend Eddie Alvarez, and Christian Lee. His unanimous decision victory over Lee was the one that brought him the gold back in September 2021.

Lowen Tynanes, meanwhile, has seven wins in ONE Championship, including finishes over Vuyisile Colossa, Felipe Enomoto, Rasul Yakhyaev, and former ONE featherweight world champion Honorio Banario.

ONE Fight Night 10 is ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States and will be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

