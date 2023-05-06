ONE Fight Night 10 results and recap: Lowen Tynanes vs Ok Rae Yoon

Former ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon was the first man to step inside the Circle for Friday night’s highly anticipated ONE Fight Night 10 event.

Tynanes stayed light on his feet while Ok pressured early, targeting the front leg of his American opponent. Halfway through the first, things remained fairly competitive. Ok began utilizing his six-inch reach advantage, unloading his jab successfully causing Tynanes to begin leaking from his nose. Tynanes had his moments, but struggled to find his range from the lengthier South Korean.

Struggling on his feet, Tynanes changed levels and secured a takedown less than a minute into the second round. Ok fought to get out of the position, but gave up his back in the process. After three minutes, the former lightweight title holder was back on his feet. Tynanes was able to keep Ok pressed against the cage for a majority of the time remaining, limiting his ability to deliver any offense.

Ok Rae Yoon got back to work on his feet, pumping the jab and busting Tynanes open over the right eye in the opening minute of round three. Ok looked much more composed and crisp in the final round than his opposition. Tired of being a punching bag, Tynanes pressured Ok against the fence and put him on the canvas once again.

Ok climbed back to his feet prompting Tynanes to go for another takedown unsuccessfully. Tynanes was content to hold his opponent against the fence until the final bell sounded.

Official Result: Ok Rae Yoon def. Lowen Tynanes via unanimous decision.

It was an impressive performance from Ok Rae Yoon and one that gets him back into the win column after suffering the first loss of his ONE Championship tenure in August. The South Korean improved to 4-1 inside the Circle and 17-4 overall.

