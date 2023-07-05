LOOK: Angela Lee looks back on finish of Istela Nunes in recent Instagram story

Angela Lee holds some of the most memorable submission finishes in ONE Championship, but there’s one sequence that is talked about as among the best she’s ever done.

The Singaporean-American star was in her second defense of the ONE women’s atomweight world title, when she decided to put Istela Nunes in one of the rarest submissions in the sport.

Lee, who has a whole treasure chest of highlight reel finishes, forced Nunes to tap to an Anaconda Choke in the second round of their May 2017 matchup in Singapore to retain the gold.

While the submission proved worthy of Lee’s insane reputation, the events leading up to that match showed the atomweight queen’s iconic fortitude.

Lee shared in her Instagram stories that she was battling pneumonia, and the side effects of the antibiotics to combat the disease.

“One of my favorite fights, not just because of the finish (Anaconda), but because of the adversity I had to fight through and overcome before and during the fight (pneumonia and antibiotics).”

She added:

“No one but those behind the scenes knew, but I ran to throw up immediately after stepping out of the cage because I was gasping for air and couldn’t breathe 😅 lol. Ahh good times 😂.”

The way Lee performed, though, would have anyone believe that she was in peak shape.

Lee, who was 20 years old at that time, had Nunes under control throughout the contest and even slapped in her signature Twister in the final minute of the first round.

Although Nunes survived the earlier submission attempt, it was clear that Lee would get that finish one way or another.

Lee initially had Nunes in a standing D’Arce choke, but she brought the match to the mat, where she ultimately locked in the Anaconda that forced the Brazilian fighter to submit 2:18 into the second round.

Poll : 0 votes