Chatri Sityodtong will support Angela Lee if she decides to hang up her gloves

ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong is giving his full support in whatever ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee decides to do on her career moving forward.

The 26-year-old long-time champion is currently on a self-imposed break to grieve the untimely passing of her younger sister and fellow ONE fighter Victoria Lee at the age of 18 last December.

ONE Championship is giving Angela and his brother Christian Lee, the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight world champion, all the time and space they need during this difficult time in their family.

In the South China Morning Post’s post-fight interview for ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video earlier this month, Chatri SItyodtong said he had spoken to Angela Lee and discussed what she plans to do.

He said:

“I try my best to be as supportive as possible to our athletes, from their perspective, not from my perspective. So I told Angela, I literally just talked to Angela two days ago, or was it yesterday? It was two days ago.”

The ONE executive continued:

“And she said, 'Chatri, I'm likely going to retire. I haven't fully decided yet.' But she just doesn't have it in her to fight anymore and train. She doesn't have it in her and I just told her, whatever you decide, I support the decision because this is a very deeply personal one.”

Angela Lee was last in action in October 2022 in a trilogy fight with Xiong Jing Nan of China. She fell short in seizing the ONE strawweight world title from the reigning champion, losing by unanimous decision.

The Singaporean-American fighter is one of the longest-reigning ONE champions. She became ONE atomweight world champion in 2016 and has had five successful title defenses to date.

Angela Lee took a time off from 2020 to 2021 to give birth and take care of her daughter before returning to compete in two matches last year.

