"I still see opportunities where I can grow" - Jeremy Miado getting better with experience

Many fans would argue that when a fighter has gone past 30 years old, their upside becomes severely limited, but ONE strawweight MMA star Jeremy Miado does not subscribe to that idea. At 31 years old, 'The Jaguar' has consistently found himself in firefights throughout his ONE Championship career.

Despite being viewed by fans as a veteran already, Miado believes that his experience continues to give him a chance at stardom.

Speaking with Tiebreaker Times, Jeremy Miado explained his thinking:

"I am really putting effort into my training to address all my shortcomings as a fighter. Even though I have lost in my past bouts, I still see opportunities where I can grow as a fighter."

As he has alluded to in the interview, Miado is currently on a three-fight losing streak, with two of those losses coming by way of submission.

But prior to that though, the Filipino spitfire was on a four-fight winning streak that started with back-to-back finishes of Chinese star Miao Li Tao.

Jeremy Miado gets shot at redemption in July

The T-Rex MMA product will make his return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5 against No.4-ranked strawweight MMA fighter in Hiroba Minowa inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Taking on Minowa comes at a most opportune time for Miado as the Japanese star is also on a three-fight losing streak of his own.

Minowa will surely be extra determined to return to the win column, and that might be something that Miado will look to capitalize on his striking advantage to put him away quickly.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.