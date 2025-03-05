The 27-year-old Russian Muay Thai standout 'The Silent Assassin' Dmitrii Kovtun will look to build his winning streak by taking his second victory in a row over a game opponent.

But it's not just any man he's going up against.

Kovtun is scheduled to square off with 'Man of Steel', legendary Burmese fighter Soe Lin Oo, and the RUS Gym and Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp representative expects all-out war.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kovtun says he is anticipating a brutal evening in the land of a thousand smiles.

'The Silent Assassin' said:

"This is going to be a brutal and bloody fight. I know I have a tough night ahead. My opponent is extremely durable and relentless."

Kovtun joined the world's largest martial arts organization in August of 2024, debuting with a unanimous decision win over highly regarded Ferrari Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart on Prime Video.

He dropped a second-round knockout to Nontachai Jitmuangnon just months later at ONE Friday Fights 86. After some soul-searching, Kovtun returned last January to score the biggest win of his career -- a three-round unanimous decision over the extremely dangerous Suablack Tor Pran49.

Now, he's ready to face another absolute killer in Soe Lin Oo.

Dmitrii Kovtun returns to face Muay Thai killer Soe Lin Oo at ONE Fight Night 29 on Prime Video

Russian action star 'The Silent Assassin' Dmitrii Kovtun is set to face dangerous Burmese veteran 'Man Of Steel' Soe Lin Oo in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai contest.

The two square off at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on Prime Video, which will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand in U.S. primetime on Friday, March 7.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

