Atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defends her crown against Shir Cohen at ONE Fight Night 29

Brazilian brawler Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will strap the four-ounce gloves again live in American primetime at ONE Fight Night 29 on Friday, March 7.

That evening inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the mum-champ defends her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title against Israeli phenom Shir Cohen.

This contest will mark Rodrigues' third title defense, and she's all fired up to put out a vintage display to carry on her reign atop the talent-jammed division.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rodrigues has held onto the 26 pounds of gold since stunning three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex at ONE: A New Breed in August 2020.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' power, accuracy, and relentless aggression outpowered the Thai wizard across their five-round thriller, which earned her a majority decision triumph inside Bangkok's Impact Arena.

After taking some time off to give birth to her baby boy, Josue, the Phuket Fight Club athlete returned under the bright lights of the promotion with another thrilling display over Janet Todd in their ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship unification battle.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, unfortunately, fell short in her bid for two-division glory when she challenged then-ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14 months later.

She returned to winning ways in her second world title defense against Spanish star Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 20 last year.

The Brazilian owns a Muay Thai and kickboxing resume of 33-7 ahead of her ONE Fight Night 29 return.

Shir Cohen in red-hot form as world title duel vs Allycia Hellen Rodrigues approaches

Though Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' experience will give her an advantage over Shir Cohen, the Israeli dynamite is ready to show why she deserves her crowning moment when the promotion heads back to the Mecca of Muay Thai early next month.

Thus far, the 24-year-old fighting out of Fairtex Training Center has been in pristine form throughout her ONE Championship campaign.

Cohen bagged a TKO of Teodora Kirilova in her debut and dominated Francisca Vera of Chile in her sophomore outing. More recently, she took out Scottish slugger Amy Pirnie at ONE Fight Night 25 in October last year.

ONE Fight Night 29 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, March 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.