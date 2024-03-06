ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues admits she didn’t perform to her usual standards against Smilla Sundell.

The Brazilian mom-champ, who lords over the women’s 115-pound ranks, valiantly went up a higher weight class to achieve two-division supremacy at ONE Fight Night 14 last year.

However, Rodrigues learned the hard way that there are levels to this game, as the sensational Sundell handed her first setback in the world’s largest martial arts organization by way of a third-round TKO.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues looked back at what went wrong against the towering strawweight Muay Thai queen:

“What happened is that I let the adrenaline take over me. I’m always very nervous in all my fights. I still can’t quite control it. It doesn’t happen all the time, but it has happened a few times. The fight itself didn’t bother me, but I feel like I lost to myself.”

Truth be told, Rodrigues performed admirably against the prodigious Sundell.

Despite the glaring height and reach disadvantage, the Phuket Fight Club star repeatedly hurt ‘The Hurricane’ with left hooks and body shots in the opening round.

Then again, one’s greatest enemy is always thyself. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will certainly return with stronger mental fortitude in her upcoming bout.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues returns to atomweight in title defense vs. Cristina Morales

While Rodrigues fell short in her conquest to gain a second belt, she’ll do everything in her power to keep the 26 pounds of gold in her possession.

Standing in her way will be the gutsy Cristina Morales, who’s looking to shock the world with a second straight upset victory in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20.

The Spanish dynamo earned her shot after taking out another striking prodigy, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 16 last year.

ONE Fight Night 20 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. This all-women card will air live in US primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.