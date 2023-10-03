“And still” - Smilla Sundell basks in the glory of her epic world title defense against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Smilla Sundell reflected on her first ONE Championship world title defense with a humble message on social media.

At ONE Fight Night 14, Sundell was tasked with defending her women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title for the first time. ‘The Hurricane’ faced Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, the women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion, after Jackie Buntan pulled out for personal reasons.

Regardless of the opponent, no one was going to defeat Sundell on that night. The 18-year-old rising superstar secured a third-round TKO after battering Rodrigues for the entire fight.

Sundell’s win against Rodrigues also earned her a $50,000 performance bonus.

Following her impressive performance, Smilla Sundell shared a long message on Instagram about her win:

“And STILL👑First of all i would like to thank Mr. Wong, @premfairtex , and all my trainers and training partners @fairtextrainingcenter Thank you so much @yodchatri for everything and @onechampionship team for always taking amazing care of me and everyone. Thank you @condition.nutrition for making sure im fueled and making my weight cut so easy🙏”

Sundell continued:

“@allycia_phuketfightclub Thank you for a great fight, you are such a strong fighter and an amazing person, i have a lot of respect for you. Wish you all the best!❤️Thank you everyone for your support online and offline it helps me a lot it gets me going and gives me motivation🥰Thank you for this time Singapore, hope to see you soon again😉”

Smilla Sundell, the youngest world champion in promotional history, has already begun solidifying her legacy as a teenager.

‘The Hurricane’ competed under the ONE banner for the first time in February 2022, defeating Diandra Martin with a third-round knockout. Two months later, she returned and took out Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Earlier this year, Sundell fought in her first ONE Championship kickboxing match. The teenager phenom showed her versatility by emerging victorious with a unanimous decision win against Milana Bjelogrlic.

For those who want to see Smilla Sundell’s latest win, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be seen for free by North American viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

