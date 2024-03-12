“Come back stronger” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reveals she broke her hand in world title defense against Cristina Morales

Reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues revealed that she has undergone surgery following her successful world title defense at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Rodrigues put her 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold on the line against Spanish standout and 49-win veteran Cristina Morales in the evening’s co-main event. Rodrigues delivered yet another dominant performance, scoring a unanimous decision victory.

Unfortunately, Rodrigues didn’t walk out of the Mecca of Muay Thai unscathed. Taking to Instagram, the Brazilian revealed that she broke her hand during the fight:

“Thank god everything went well in the surgery. As many already know I ended up breaking my hand in the first round of the fight but thank God in the end everything went well thank you to everyone who sent messages to everyone who stayed cheering now and recover and come back stronger.”

Is a fight with Phetjeeja in Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ future?

Though it’ll take some time before Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is fully healed and ready for a return, speculation has already begun as to who she will face. Currently, the favorite is another big winner at ONE Fight Night 20 — Phetjeeja.

‘The Queen’ captured the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship, defeating Janet Todd in the main event. Already setting her sights on two-sport glory, Phetjeeja called for a possible superfight between the two world champions later this year.

Is Phetjeeja vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues the fight to make after ONE Championship’s second-ever all-women’s event?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.