ONE Fight Night 20 recap and complete results: Phetjeeja unifies atomweight kickboxing belts in five-round masterclass vs. Janet Todd

Phetjeeja turned her interim title into undisputed gold at ONE Fight Night 20, scoring a decisive decision victory over Janet Todd to claim the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship.

The Thai sensation found her footing early in the opening round, moving forward and finding a home for her signature right hand, but ‘JT’ certainly had her moments in what was a very close first three minutes between the two world titleholders.

Coming out for the second round, Phetjeeja looked to pick up the pace, putting pressure on Todd and looking to set up her right hand with the left low kick. Todd continued to hold her ground and fire back, but ‘The Queen’ appeared to have the advantage in volume. That trend continued throughout the third round, with Phetjeeja walking down her opponent.

After a fast and furious fourth round, both women came out knowing that the fifth round could ultimately decide who leaves with the unified atomweight kickboxing crown. With 40 seconds to go in the bout, Phetjeeja scored a knockdown, tagging ‘JT’ with a lightning right hand.

Todd answered the count and emptied her gas tank as the clock ticked down, but in the end, it wasn’t enough for her to leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with her title intact.

Official Result: Phetjeeja defeated Janet Todd via unanimous decision to win the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship.

Full results from ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video

Shir Cohen defeated Teodora Kirilova via TKO (strikes) at 2:27 of round two (strawweight - Muay Thai)

Mayssa Bastos defeated Kanae Yamada via unanimous decision (atomweight - submission grappling)

Noelle Grandjean defeated Victoria Souza via unanimous decision (atomweight - MMA)

Yu Yau Pui defeated Lara Fernandez via unanimous decision (118.5lb catchweight - Muay Thai)

Ekaterina Vandaryeva defeated Martyna Kierczynska via unanimous decision (strawweight - Muay Thai)

Chihiro Sawada defeated Jihin Radzuan via unanimous decision (120lb catchweight - MMA)

Jackie Buntan defeated Martine Michieletto via unanimous decision (130lbs catchweight - Muay Thai)

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defeated Cristina Morales via unanimous decision (ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship)

Phetjeeja defeated Janet Todd via unanimous decision (undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship)